Not too long ago, believe it or not, the Milwaukee Bucks were once the talk of the town around the Brew City.

Fast forward to where we are now, and, well, there is little to talk about.

And that’s according to the team, as well, as Eric Nehm of the Athletic reported the Bucks would NOT conduct any exit interviews following their premature exit of the 2023 season in round one against the Miami Heat.

To no one’s surprise, the Bucks are catching some Heat – yes, pun intended – for not holding these interviews.

I’m sorry, but am I the only one who doesn’t care about these?

Do we really think something magical occurs at these interviews as the players eagerly await their Cabo getaway after bowing out way too early after championship expectations?

I know some folks want the Bucks to get behind a microphone and answer questions, but this team just flat-out failed. There is no secret here. Is there anything they would tell you following an exit interview that would make you feel better?

Probably not.

I know there are questions and concerns for the future of Milwaukee, like will coach Bud return? What’s the outlook for Khris Middleton, and will Brook Lopez be a Buck next year?

I just don’t think you get any answers from players and coaches who are vague as it is, and even more so when their vacation awaits them.

Just relax, Bucks fans. This team is fine. It was an ugly exit for sure; I get that, I was angry too, but no exit interviews are NOT something I will get worked up about.