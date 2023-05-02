The Green Bay Packers have officially ushered in a new era of football this off-season.

A few changes – No more Aaron Rodgers. The youth movement, and a GM who is slowly taking the reigns back on his team.

The NFL Draft has come and gone, and following up for the Packers is another big decision…

What does the team do today with Jordan Love and his looming fifth-year option?

For those who don’t know, the Packers can go one of two ways – Exercise the 5th year option, which would pay Love 20.3 million dollars and keep him under contract through the next two seasons, or they can decline it and Love becomes a free agent following this season.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said following the draft that “It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played…”

He’s not wrong, but that’s also not on Jordan Love – That’s just life in the NFL while sitting behind a 4-time MVP.

This may be an unpopular opinion; I would decline Love’s rookie deal option.

Give him the Daniel Jones treatment, which, by the way, proved to be good for both sides there.

Let him play out 2023 in a prove-it type of deal.

If he falls flat on his face, you can cut ties after the year and reset that position without the 20 million dollar price tag.

If he’s inconsistent but shows some promise – Who are you exactly competing with to resign him? Let’s be honest, likely no one or no team.

Is it fair? Probably not, but he also doesn’t need to show he’s an MVP candidate; just show that the future has a promise.

If he proves to be good, you’re extending him anyway, and life in Green Bay can go on as usual.