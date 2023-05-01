Packers General Manager, Brian Gutekunst either has confidence in quarterback Jordon Love, or he doesn’t.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL scouting combine in February, Gutekunst expressed confidence in Love saying, “I think he’s ready to play. I think he’s ready to be an NFL starting quarterback.”

Speaking to reporters after the three-day NFL draft, Gutekunst said of Jordan Love’s fifth-year option, “It’s a lot of money to pay a guy who hasn’t played.”

So which one is it?

Love is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. The fifth-year team option is worth just over $20 million dollars.

By comparison, seventeen starting quarterbacks will make more than $24 million dollars next season.

As soon as Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets, the Packers next transaction should have been exercising the final year of Love’s contract.

Gutekunst’s comments reflect a level of wishy-washiness that should open the eyes of every Packers fan.

If Gutekunst is nervous about forking over $20 million dollars before Love proves himself at the NFL level, then he sure as heck isn’t working on a long-term deal.

If Love proves himself, the $20 million will be considered a bargain.

If Love struggles, the $20 million will still be among the lowest salaries for a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Simply put, the fifth-year option on Love’s contract should be a no-brainer.

For some reason, Gutekunst has opened the door to an alternate thought.

