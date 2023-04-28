With respect to Giannis, the Bucks season was a failure.

A team with championship aspirations and talent lost in five games to a team that barely qualified for the postseason. Giannis’s comments, along with Eric Nehm’s question are ripe for dissecting. Agree or disagree, you likely have an opinion on the matter.

Yes, failure delivers a blow to individual and team pride, but too often, failure is perceived as a weakness and a reason to give up.

In reality, failure fuels the drive to improve.

In reality, failure is a reminder that achieving your goals is never easy.

The wound is still fresh on the Bucks playoff series loss to the Heat,

The Bucks were built to win it all and failed in their quest to accomplish the mission.

The season was a failure, but it can be a blessing.

