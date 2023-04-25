If the Bucks are going to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs, Giannis must guard Jimmy Butler.

The Bucks best player and former defensive player of the year should follow Butler on the perimeter, in the paint, he should follow Butler to the bathroom at halftime, and consider sitting next to him on the bench when both players are out.

On a team with several quality defenders, Giannis is easily the best bet to slow down a player who has scored double-digit points in the first quarter of each game in the series and poured in 56 in the Heat’s come-from-behind win in game four.

Often times in the playoffs, the defensive strategy will take a team’s best player away from guarding his counterpart. There may be instances where you see the best on the best, but rarely is it the scheduled plan.

In truth, there are several tings the Bucks need to do better in order to win. Improved three-point defense, better half-court offense just to name a couple, but Butler is the head of the attack and he must be controlled.

In a do-or-die situation, Budenholzer has no choice but to empty the tank putting the game on the shoulders of his superstar player – on offense and defense.

That means everywhere Butler goes, Giannis should follow.

