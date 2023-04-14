This is normally a sports opinion piece, and usually I’ll give you my sports hot take, but today, I want to take on a different approach, if that’s alright.

Following the Milwaukee Bucks championship run in 2021, what would you say if you read Giannis almost quit basketball following 2020?

Earlier this week, friend of Wisconsin’s Morning News, and award-winning columnist, Lori Nickel had a powerful story surrounding Giannis and his mental health struggles following the 2020 season, where walked away was almost a reality for the 2-time MVP.

Kind of wild to think there could have been no Giannis in Milwaukee, and without him, what would that mean for us, Bucks fans?

It means we wouldn’t be very good, but, in the big picture, who really cares.

Mental health is real, and whether you’re the worlds best basketball player, it doesn’t care, it will come for you, and how you respond is ultimately what is important.

Mental health issues don’t care how much money you have, what car you drive or what you have going on in your life.

For me, and maybe for some of you, I’ve had my many shares of battles with PTSD and depression for many years, and for many years, I’ve always pushed it away.

Until I couldn’t anymore.

Getting help was more crucial for my life than I ever thought I could imagine.

That help I received helped me become a better person, a better friend, and a more importantly, a better father.

Despite some social stigmatisms, it is perfectly okay to say you are not okay.

Reading this week that my favorite athlete who also happens to play for my favorite team, has had his own struggles, kind of hit home in a way it never has before.

It was the most relatable moment I felt with a world-class athlete than ever before.

Maybe you feel the same way, maybe you don’t, but what I want you to take away from this is, no matter who you are or what you do, the most important aspect in life is happiness, and it all starts with your mental well-being.

If you’re out there listening or maybe just reading this, and you may have some mental health struggles, you are not alone, and you never will be.

I’m with you, and so is Giannis. Help is available.

A possible heavy piece on this beautiful Friday, but please, if you’re out there hurting, get the help you need and get the help you deserve.



988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Call or text 988 or use the online chat 24/7

HOPELINE

Text HOPELINE to 741741



Veterans Crisis Line

Call 988, press 1

Text 838255

Disaster Distress Helpline

Call or text 800-985-5990

Farmer Wellness Helpline

Call 888-901-2558

Trans Lifeline

Call 877-565-8860

The Trevor Project (LGBTQ)

Call 866-488-7386

Text START to 678678