After 9 games and 10 days, the Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in the National League.

Raise your hand if you had that one pencilled in on your Brewers bingo card…

Let me start out by acknowledging and re-affirming that it only has been a week and half, however, how many of you saw this start by the Brew Crew to begin the 2023 season?

Series wins against the Cubs and Cardinals along with a clean sweep of the highly talented New York Mets.

The story lines have been interesting, to say the least, as well.

The “Freshmen”, consisting of Garett Mitchell, Joey Wiemer, and Brice Turang have quickly turned into household names.

Freddy Peralta looks like an early season Cy Young candidate.

Yelich, who is under the most scrutiny, has reached base safely in all 9 games to start his comeback campaign.

The offense is putting the ball in play, with runners in scoring position, playing small ball.

Speaking of Cy Young, the former winner, Corbin Burnes has struggled a bit, but the team has stuck together.

The players have spoken numerous times about the closeness the team has this season. Bringing in the Packers cheesehead for their homerun celebrations.

And, lastly, the bullpen looks like it could be a strong point this season,going against what most thought, including myself.

I was in attendance Saturday, and maybe it was the free Giannis Brewers jersey they gave away, but the lines were packed and the energy in the stadium was palatable.

To put it simply, folks are excited about the early outlook in Milwaukee.

So, is this just a fun run to begin the season or is this a team that can compete in the

NL Central? By the early returns, this team, given good health, will be in contention all year long.

Bottom line – The vibes in Milwaukee are good. Yes, it is early, and yes, winning in April doesn’t always mean anything, but, it certainly helps.