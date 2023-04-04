Imagine a scenario where, on Sunday, after 72-holes of championship golf at Augusta, last year’s champion Scottie Scheffler drapes the coveted green jacket over the shoulders of rival LIV Series player.

The “us versus them” nature of this year’s Masters is exactly why organizers of the Masters chose to allow 18 players from the controversial LIV Series to tee it up at Augusta National this week.

Players have drawn lines in the sand, but what about the fans? The reception for LIV Series players – six of whom are former Masters champions – is one of the great unknowns heading into Thursday’s first round.

The powers-that-be at Augusta are well aware.

What’s clear is that the beef between players is more public today than ever before in the history of the sport…and that’s OK.

It’s OK for the sport to have heros and villians. It’s OK for there to be trash talk in a sport that historically has shied away from such bewhavior. It’s OK for you to actively cheer for or against a player.

Regardless of your stance on the LIV Series, the fact is, it has, since it’s inception, successfully added a never before seen level of drama to the sport.

That drama is something organizers of the Masters and the three other majors are eager to capitalize on.

