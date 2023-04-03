Arguably the best day in all of sports is here – Opening day in Milwaukee, and it almost always feels like an unofficial holiday around here!

Prior to the season beginning, my expectations for the Milwaukee Brewers were at about as even as possible.

I didn’t expect them to compete with the likes of the St. Louis Cardinals for the National League Central Division, and after 3 games so far, I’m not moving off that predication.

However, after only three games, the future in Milwaukee, and maybe the present is bright.

The Freshman are here, and here to stay!

Watching Brice Turang field second base, and move the way he does on the base path in surreal.

Seeing how powerful Joey Wiemer is, watching him take his first-ever pitch for a double in front of tons of family and friends in Wrigley Field was incredible.

And, last, but certainly not least, is Garrett Mitchell who we have seen a little more of, as he spent some time up here last season, he’s just as quick as Turang and Wiemer. Able to put the ball in play all the time, and defend center field with ease.

And, maybe it’s a bit of an overreaction, but I can’t help but be overly excited about where these “Freshmen” can take this organization.

You can tell the stress they out on other teams, their pitching and their defense.

There’s always a ton of questions about what the Brewers always do wrong in the nature of the game, these guys are three things they clearly did right.

Speed, speed and more speed. Something we haven’t always seen here in Milwaukee.

As I sat back on much couch yesterday, I realized this team is in good hands, regardless of how this season plays out.

There was a moment in the game where Wiemer was just steps behind Turang scoring from second, and it dawned on me, this group can be very special, and help mold a very successful future in Milwaukee, especially when you think Jackson Chourio is still out there.

Grab you shades, Milwaukee, the future is bright!