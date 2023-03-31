The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 55-22 and sit atop the Eastern Conference for the top seed by two games over the Boston Celtics.

For the most part, life as a Bucks fan this has season has been pretty great.

But, the question I have for you all, and for myself, quite frankly, what’s the pressure level on this team to win their 2nd title in three years?

And, take last night’s game out of this, this has been something I’ve thought of over the past few months.

Regardless of what happens this season, the Bucks do have some serious roster questions going forward.

Brook Lopez, who has had a career year, is due for a deal, and one of the big three in Khris Middelton is looking for a big pay day as well.

Will either of them remain in town going forward?

Jrue Holiday will be 33 years old this summer, and before you even know it, the pressure mounts with each playoff series for a multitude of reasons.

If the Bucks don’t have a parade this summer, what does next season look like?

Giannis is obviously not going anywhere, but a team that we have grown accustomed to watching over the past few seasons could look very different going in to next year.

Bottom line – The Bucks have a ton of pressure on them THIS season to win, whether we like it or not, and not just because I want to buy more hats and shirts to celebrate, but because this roster could look very different after this summer.

There may not be Khash Money Middleton next year, Splash mountain could be gone, and both Joe Ingles and Jae Crowder have expiring deals.

Look, as long as Giannis is in Milwaukee, the Bucks will ALWAYS have a chance, but if they don’t win it this year, their chances may never be greater.