In 2022, the Brewers opened the season losing two of three games to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley.

On May 5, the Brewers were ten games above .500 and in first place in the NL Central.

The 2023 season began in similar fashion. A loss to the Cubs at Wrigley where ace Corbin Burnes scuffled allowing four earned runs and four hits over five innings of work.

Burnes is no doubt frustrated about losing his arbitration case, but his outing is not a reflection of his off the field view of the organization.

In 2022, Burnes allowed three earned runs and four hits over five innings in taking the opening day loss.

The Brewers may end up struggling with runners in scoring position this season. The Brewers defense may end up being sloppy. But to make those assumptions after nine innings is misguided in a 162-game season.

Mother’s Day, Flag Day, maybe the all-star break…all good times to do a pulse check on the season and crystalize your view of the team.

Not before April.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.