It’s time to talk about maddening inconsistency.

It’s time to talk about laziness.

It’s time to talk about things that just don’t make sense.

It’s time to talk about the NCAA.

Legendary LSU guard Pete Maravich remains the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer with 3,667 points. The record was challenged this season by Detroit-Mercy guard Antoine Davis.

After finishing the season with a record of 14-19, the Titans were left out of the collection of tournaments following their conference tournament, and Davis finished his career three points away from equalling Maravich’s mark.

Tournament games count toward career totals, but that hasn’t always been the case. If it were, Lew Alcindor would have 304 points added to his career total.

A similar situation in college football.

Former Wisconsin Badgers star Ron Dayne finished his career with 7,125 rushing yards – the most in NCAA history. Officially, Dayne is credited with 6,397 rushing yards because the NCAA has chosen not to count post-season stats…prior to 2002, that is.

Why 2002? Because the NCAA is lazy.

If you’re going to include bowl games or tournament games, great! But why not include all of the players who played in those games? If stats are available, they should be included.

In Maravich’s case, it wouldn’t have mattered. LSU never played a post-season game during his time in Baton Rouge.

In Dayne’s case, it absolutely matters..his ledger is void 728 earned yards.

No longer is Dayne the only player in NCAA history to eclipse 7,000 yards.

No longer is Dayne credited as the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher.

None if it makes sense, but it rarely does when the NCAA is involved.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.