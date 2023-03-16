Over the years, I’ve been critical of the NCAA for it’s archaic rules, lack of evolution, and comical gender equity imbalance. For a number of reasons, the NCAA is a punchline.

The NCAA Tournament is not one of those reasons.

It’s the event that never fails.

The beauty of the NCAA tournament is that it’s always a blend of blue blood schools and schools you’ve never heard of. Upsets and Cinderella’s are not only common tournament vernacular, but they are a part of each and every tournament.

Most likely, teams seeded in the top-4 will make up this year’s Final Four, but it’s not guaranteed. In the NCAA Tournament the little guy has a shot. Odds are that Furman will not make a deep run, but at least they have a shot. Five times an 11-seed has advance to the Final Four.

This would never happen in college football.

In college football a committee selects the entire playoff field.

In college football, the little guy has it’s own subdivision.

In college football, a team could go undefeated and not sniff the college football playoff.

The NCAA has discussed expansion, but it’s not needed.

The NCAA Tournament is perfect.

Click HERE fore more Extra Points