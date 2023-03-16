Over the years, I’ve been critical of the NCAA for it’s archaic rules, lack of evolution, and comical gender equity imbalance. For a number of reasons, the NCAA is a punchline.
The NCAA Tournament is not one of those reasons.
It’s the event that never fails.
The beauty of the NCAA tournament is that it’s always a blend of blue blood schools and schools you’ve never heard of. Upsets and Cinderella’s are not only common tournament vernacular, but they are a part of each and every tournament.
Most likely, teams seeded in the top-4 will make up this year’s Final Four, but it’s not guaranteed. In the NCAA Tournament the little guy has a shot. Odds are that Furman will not make a deep run, but at least they have a shot. Five times an 11-seed has advance to the Final Four.
This would never happen in college football.
In college football a committee selects the entire playoff field.
In college football, the little guy has it’s own subdivision.
In college football, a team could go undefeated and not sniff the college football playoff.
The NCAA has discussed expansion, but it’s not needed.
The NCAA Tournament is perfect.