He has yet to play a down for the Jets, but he’s already acting like the team’s General Manager.

Aaron Rodgers is going to the Jets (it’s just a matter of when) and he wants his buddies to come with. The Jets have already agreed to contract terms with Allen Lazard and will meet with fellow wide receiver, Randall Cobb and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

I can’t be mad at Rodgers for shooting his shot…he’s been successful before.

Two years ago, Rodgers’s frustration with the Packers blew up on draft night. The Packers repair measures included bringing Randall Cobb back and resigning Lewis.

Now it’s the Jets who are bending over backwards to appease a quarterback who may be a one-and-done in New York.

If the Packers really wanted Lazard, they would have entertained extension talks before last season. I don’t believe the Packers were dialed in on bringing Cobb back, and Lewis’s skills are limited.

This is what you get when you get involved in the Aaron Rodgers business.

A quarterback who wants control.

A quarterback who calls his own shots.

A quarterback who asks for everything, then flips the bird at the off-season program.

The Packers are no longer interested in participating.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.