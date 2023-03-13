For just the second time since 1998, the Wisconsin Badgers will not participate in the NCAA Tournament.

Instead, the Badgers will play in the NIT after accepting an invitation.

An invitation the University of North Carolina turned down.

North Carolina Head Coach Hubert Davis said in a statement that it’s time to look ahead to next season.

Translation: Davis views the NIT as a no-win situation for a team that was the pre-season number-1, and last year’s NCAA tournament runner-up.

College basketball should be less about the brand, and more about the players.

North Carolina would rather stay out of the NIT spotlight and hide from being the first team to miss the tournament after being a pre-season number-1 in the AP Top 25.

I’m sure Badgers fans aren’t happy about the NIT. Players should be disappointed after starting the season 11-2 and finishing 17-14.

But don’t tell me Tyler Wahl – the lone senior on the roster – isn’t eager for at least one more chance to put on the Badgers uniform.

North Carolina has six seniors on it’s official roster. Careers that could have been extended, if the Coach and an Athletic Director weren’t so focused on the brand.

