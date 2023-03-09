A year ago, Packers fans were drained by the Aaron Rodgers waiting game, but ultimately thrilled to have the quarterback back under center after an MVP season.

Today, Packers fans are drained by the Aaron Rodgers waiting game, and the majority are hoping he retires or is traded away.

Fan sentiment has shifted.

The Packers no longer fear being the villain. The Packers are more comfortable than ever with moving on from their 15-year starter…and so am I.

For me, it has nothing to do with how Rodgers chooses to spend his off-season. For me, it’s about performance.

I’m ready to move on from a quarterback who takes a dump on the off-season program.

I’m ready to move on from a quarterback who undermines members of the coaching staff and blows up teammates on the field under the guise of “leadership”.

I’m ready to move on from a quarterback who had his worst statistical season of his career the year he made the most money.

I’m ready to move on from a quarterback who – after declaring himself healthy – averaged barely over 200 yards passing with five touchdowns and three interceptions in the final five games of the regular season.

I’m ready to move on from a quarterback who can’t beat Jared Goff and the Lions with a trip to the post-season on the line.

Aaron Rodgers career in Green Bay should be celebrated, but I’m not living in the past.

I’m not interested in paying a quarterback nearly $60-million dollars for a sub-500 record.