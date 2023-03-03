Happy, happy Friday everyone, today is my favorite day of the week and usually I try my hardest to always be upbeat, chipper and positive

However, with that being said, as the Badgers sit at 16-13, and 11th in the Big Ten standings …

It is time to move on from Wisconsin’s basketball head coach Greg Gard.

It’s time to help propel this University of Wisconsin basketball program into modern day and inject some energy into this fan base.

Look, I get it, firing someone is not always the easy answer to complicated questions, but, all you have to do is watch about five minutes of this Badgers team in action and you will likely sit back and ask yourself “What year is this?”

The Badgers slowly walk the ball up the court, allows the opposing defense to get set, slow ball movement, and unproven shot makers taking shots at key moments.

In 2022, according to 24/7 Sports, the Badgers ranked dead last in recruiting in the Big Ten and 105th nationally.

Does that sound like a program you think doesn’t need a change?

If your’re curious what a change could look like, you don’t even have to look far…

Just take a gander across the room at what the hire of Luke Fickell has done in just over 4 months for the UW football program.

The Badgers basketball team has not made it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2017, and regardless of your feelings, nepotism lies heavily in the basketball program, and, if you’re like me, enough is enough.

Chris McIntosh has shown he is not afraid to go out and make a change – and, in my opinion, that time for a change for this program is long overdue.