The Bucks are four wins away from tying the franchise record for consecutive wins.

In the 1970-71 season, Lew Alcindor and the Bucks rattled off 20 straight and later secured the first championship in franchise history.

This year’s version of the Bucks carries a 16-game winning streak into Saturday night’s game against the 76ers.

But what does it all mean?

In terms of the standings, the streak has vaulted the Bucks into the top seed in the eastern conference. In terms of expectations and team goals, nothing has changed.

But keep in mind the last time the number-1 overall seed won an NBA title was in 2015 when the Warriors defeated the Cavaliers.

Twice under Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks earned the number-1 overall seed. In each of those seasons, the Bucks exited the playoffs before the NBA finals. The championship winning Bucks of 2021 qualified for the playoffs as the number-3 seed in the eastern conference.

Any coach or player will tell you that it’s best to play your best basketball in March, April and beyond versus November and December.

Regardless of the month, wins are better than losses. Period.

More important than the streak is that the Bucks are healthy and playing the right way at the right time.

