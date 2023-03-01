Sometimes you know if a player has got “it”.

“It” is that magical combination of talent, production, charisma, and a flare for the dramatic.

Brewers rookie Garrett Mitchell has “it”.

A plus defender with a strong arm and elite speed, Mitchell will aid in the Brewers run prevention unit while putting the pressure on pitchers and outfielders to keep him off second base.

Last season, Mitchell appeared in 24 games.

He was a perfect 7-7 stealing bases.

His first walk-off hit came with the bases loaded in the 9th inning against the Yankees.

Mitchell’s first home run came with the Brewers trailing the Pirates 5-3 in the 8th inning of a September game at American Family Field.

In his first cactus league game of the season, Mitchell hit two home runs.

In a March 1st Cactus League game against the Angels, Mitchell led off with a single in between short stop and third base. Flying out of the box, Mitchell stretched it into a double.

His smile, personality and style of play are infectious. He’s a star in the making.

When describing the rookie, Craig Counsell said it best when he said, “Go buy his jersey”.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.