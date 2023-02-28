Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst is not mincing words.

In speaking to reporters at the annual scouting combine in Indianapolis, Gutekunst commented how excited he is about Jordan Love’s development.

Twice in a span of five seconds, Gutekunst mentioned (not so casually) that Love “needs to play”.

Gutekunst also said his feelings about Aaron Rodgers have not changed since the end of the season. But that doesn’t mean Rodgers will be back.

Step one is Rodgers wanting to play.

Step two is – in my opinion – is a full commitment from Rodgers which includes participation in the off-season program.

Step three is restructuring the albatross contract. Rodgers simply isn’t worth $59 million next season.

If Rodgers agrees to all of the above, he’ll be back in Green Bay next season.

But it’s clear to me the Packers believe Love is ready to be their starting quarterback. Some might believe the Packers turning to Love would indicate a rebuild, I don’t believe the Packers view it that way at all.

Keep in mind, it was Rodgers that led the team to a record of 8-9 last season.

