With three game remaining until conference tournament season, the Marquette Golden Eagles are well-positioned to earn a regular season Big East title and top-4 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles are 21-6. Five of their six losses have been by five points or less. Two of those games went to overtime.

Only once, in twenty-seven games, has Shaka Smart’s team lost by double-digits.

The foundation for tournament success has been built, but in college hoops it’s not about how you play in February, it’s about how you play in March.

Last season, Marquette sputtered losing five of its final nine regular season games after a 15-6 start. The Golden Eagles were one-and-done in the Big East Tournament and lost to North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Marquette’s last tournament win was in 2013.

This year’s Marquette team feels different. Tuesday night’s win over 19th ranked Creighton is another sign this team is ascending going into the most important month on the college basketball calendar.

Kudos to the Golden Eagles for being in position for post-season success…that’s step one.

But in college basketball, it’s not about the start, it’s all about the finish.

