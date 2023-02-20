All-Star weekend in the NBA is in the books and one thing is clear: The entire weekend is in need of a face lift.

The skills competition remains a complete dud.

The slam dunk competition provided some compelling moments, but the field remains a star-free zone.

The game – won by Team Giannis 184-175 – was described by Denver Nuggets Head Coach, Mark Malone as the worst basketball game ever played.

All-Star weekend is meant to be a three-day-long celebration weaving basketball and entertainment, but non-competitive sports are not fun to watch. A game that featured 359 combined points was the most boring game on TV the entire weekend.

Complicating matters, Giannis played just one minute before taking himself out with a wrist injury suffered during the Bucks final game before the break. The one player who would have dug his heels in and played real defense, spent all but one minute on the bench.

I get it, no player wants to be injured in an exhibition…it’s an issue the NFL dealt with for years with it’s much maligned (and now defunct) Pro Bowl. The NBA simply cannot allow what happened over the weekend to become the norm.

The NBA’s All-Star weekend is trending in the wrong direction. It can be saved, but last weekend was brutal.

