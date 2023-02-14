How would you spend $290M for the next 20 years at American Family Field? And no, don’t respond with “extend players.” This is for the future of professional baseball in Milwaukee beyond the current lease of 2030.

By the time the current proposal expires, the ballpark will be 42 years old. Do you know how many stadiums are that old now? Six. Wrigley, Fenway, Dodger, Angel, Oakland, and Kauffman. The last two already moving forward on plans for new stadiums.

This is a functional relationship between a state government that recognizes the importance of keeping a tenant happy. Reminder, American Family Field is leased to the Brewers. It’s a two-way street.

The Brewers have added their own enhancements, the government helps with their own too. As somebody who grew up an Oakland A’s fan … you don’t know how good you have it.