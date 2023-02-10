This one is for the “stick to sports” crowd. To Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida, you’re less mature than the children you’re trying to groom.

His “Stop Woke Act” is a vague, ridiculous, cynical, and dangerous bill attacking children. One wing of this gross legislation includes the authority to ban books or withhold them for “review” to follow the Governor’s call.

Counties have the choice to review their interpretation of the law, and none have been as aggressive as Duval County, banning or shadow reviewing at least 176 books. The county interprets “controversial” with a broad brush, banning books on Malala Yousafzai, one about the Indian celebration of Holi, and many about America’s origins of slavery.

How does this tie-in to sports? Works on Jackie Robinson, Henry Aaron, Roberto Clemente, and Jim Thorpe are included among the banned books. Noticing a theme here?

I relate to a recurring tweet from novelist Stephen King.