Not every trade in sports makes a massive impact one way or another. But the last two years of trades in Wisconsin-area sports are simply … remarkable.

Some of the good, Jrue Holiday coming to the Bucks, Willy Adames to the Brewers, the Packers trading picks around to get Jordan Love …

There’s some bad, Serge Ibaka last season, Davante Adames leaving Green Bay, Josh Hader leaving the Brewers …

But trade deadlines bring urgency, they bring a shopping belief that “all of my problems will be solved if I just get that *thing*.”

Look, I’m a Suns fan, if you dislike me now that’s fine, you guys won in 2021. Chris Paul was a key offseason trade for the Suns, and getting KD is fun news to wake up to. But it’s a big reminder, it don’t mean a thing without the ring.