The Bucks have won 8-straight.

Marquette’s men’s basketball team is a first place team in the Big East.

LeBron could break Kareem’s record tonight.

Aaron Rodgers will spend four days and four nights in complete darkness on an isolation retreat.

All of the above are stories befitting of an “Extra Points,” but not today.

Today, I’m saddened that a young Milwaukee Police Officer, Peter Jerving, lost his life doing his best to protect and serve. I’m still not sure why the gunman was on the streets. Today, I remain confused how a city with so much positive momentum, continues to yield record homicides year after year.

I’ve heard from City Leaders and I read a statement from the Bucks.

Today, I’m numb for Jerving’s family and his brothers and sisters in the police force, and I’m desensitized to those asking for thoughts and prayers for the victim’s family.

Thoughts and prayers are asked for all too often.