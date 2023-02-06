Did you watch any of the NFL’s revamped pro-bowl festivities over the weekend?

I did, and I wish I hadn’t.

The much maligned pro-bowl was long overdue for an overhaul. The NFL had no choice but to re-imagine an event that had become stale, and hardly represented the game of football as we know it.

Their answer for 2023? A collection of skills competitions and flag football.

The flag football component has potential. The players seemed to enjoy playing, and a lack of helmets (and padding) allowed fans to see the smiles on the faces of the players. Players were mic’d up for the games and real effort was put forth.

On the other end of the spectrum are the skills competitions. From kick-tac-toe to best catch, there was little rhythm and the viewing experience was disjointed.

The 2023 version of the pro bowl events was a throw-it-against-a-wall-and-see-if-it-sticks exhibition.

Flag football will be back in 2024…and perhaps enhanced. The skills competition needs to be altered or scrapped all together.

The NFL deserves credit for experimenting, now it’s time to fine-tune.

