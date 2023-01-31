Aaron Rodgers has heard the trade rumblings and admits he’s not been a part of those conversations.

Rodgers’ comments may be true, but he shouldn’t be surprised. Why wouldn’t the Packers have exploratory conversations about the market value of their over-priced veteran quarterback.

It would be reckless for the Packers to sit and wait for Rodgers to make up his mind whether he wants to play or not. As Rodgers waltzes the fairways at Pebble Beach, the team is working to figure out a plan to get under the salary cap.

Rodgers is smart enough to know how the game works. His comments, to me, are less about the idea of being traded and more about his lack of control over the situation.

It’s always been about control for Rodgers who first realized he was no longer in a power position the day the Packers traded up to draft Jordan Love.

Aaron Rodgers has some leverage, the Packers have more.

