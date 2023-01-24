And just like that, discussions of trading Aaron Rodgers are gaining national steam.

When peter King says the Packers could ask for two first round picks, do you ears perk up because King is a well-connected Hall of Fame writer?

When Adam Schefter says it’s a real possibility Rodgers will be traded, do you feel more inclined to believe him because he’s Adam Schefter?

An off-season trade of Rodgers has been on the table for several months. We know the Packers won’t cut Rodgers and I’m certain Rodgers isn’t going to retire.Rodgers either leads the Packers next season, or he’s traded to another team.

That’s it.

But all of a sudden, the national media is all aboard Rodgers-Trade-Train.

Is someone in Green Bay using King to communicate an asking price?

Is Schefter a surrogate communicator for the team, or Rodgers?

Regardless of your stance, or emotional reaction to the latest in Rodgers Watch 2023, the fact of the matter is that Rodgers will play next season. It will either be for the Packers or another team.

It’s that simple.

