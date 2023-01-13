Baltimore Ravens Quarterback, Lamar Jackson has quit on his team…and I don’t blame him.
One of the most electrifying players in the NFL, Jackson sprained his PCL on December 4th and hasn’t played since. What was expected to be a three-week injury has Jackson sidelined five weeks later – for a playoff game.
Jackson is playing on the final year of his rookie contract and the Ravens appear uninterested in discussing a long-term deal. If a sprained PCL turns into something more serious, it could cost Jackson millions…perhaps hundreds of millions of dollars…
