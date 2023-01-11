January 11, 1973: Major League Baseball owners approved a radical idea that changed the way the game was played. For the first time, the American and National league would play under different rules.

The National League resisted the designated hitter. The American League was all about it.

At the time, the American League was lagging behind the National League in scoring and attendance.

In 1973, the American League realised that the quality of entertainment was lacking. A change was made.

As you work to absorb baseball’s rule changes for 2023 consider that baseball is simply trying to do what it did – in part – 50 years ago. The changes aren’t about pace of play. Baseball’s rule changes are about quality of entertainment.

Today the designated hitter is universal.

Today, there are limitations on defensive shifts and pick off attempts.

This season, there will be a pitch clock and larger bases. The distance between first and second and second and third has never been shorter.

The question I have is: What took so long?

