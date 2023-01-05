In 2016, behind Aaron Rodgers, the Packers won six straight wins to close out the regular season. Each of those wins was necessary for the Packers to be a playoff team.

Aaron Rodgers put the team on his back and played among the best stretches of football in his hall of fame career. Fifteen touchdowns, zero interceptions. Rodgers’ performance was super-human.

For the Packers to qualify for the playoffs this season, they will need to complete a five-game winning streak Sunday night against the Lions.

Through the first four games of this stretch, Rodgers is averaging 202 yards passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

His intangibles remain off the charts, but Rodgers hasn’t needed to play like an MVP for the team to be in position to qualify for the post-season. In fact, Rodgers quarterback rating of 91.5 is the lowest of his career as a starter and ranks fifteenth in the NFL, behind Andy Dalton and Ryan Tannehill.

All of a sudden, the Packers have the best kick returner in the NFL.

The Packers turnover ratio in the last four games is 13:2.

Behind a healthy offensive line, the Packers running game is averaging about fifteen yards more per game than its season average.

So, I’ll ask again: Could Jordan Love have done this?

My answer to the question is insignificant.

If the Packers answer to the question is “yes” what’s the value in committing over $50 million to Rodgers next season?

