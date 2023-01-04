The NFL did the Packers a solid.

In what COULD be a “win-and-your-in” situation for both teams, the Packers and Lions will meet in the regular season finale Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Prime-time games at Lambeau are nothing new for the Packers. As for the Lions, Sunday’s game will be the first of the season they play outside the early window. In other words, the latest kickoff time for the Lions this season has been 1:00pm.

In addition, the only way Sunday’s game means anything for the Lions is if the Seahawks lose to the Rams in a game that will kick off at 3:25pm central time.

Imagine being in the Lions locker room watching your playoff hopes disintegrate minutes before taking the field for warm-ups. As much as the Lions would relish in keeping the Packers out of the post-season, you can’t tell me their mood wouldn’t be altered with their own playoff chances being flushed down the toilet.

Why aren’t Packers-Lions and Seahawks-Rams kicking off at the same time?

Ratings. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are a huge draw, and the NFL wants the ‘Packers in prime time in front of a massive audience.

Ratings equal dollars and dollars – not competitive equity – is all the NFL is interested in.

