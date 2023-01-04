Be honest, could you eat 50 chicken minis from Chick-Fil-A? Maybe after I caddie for Vince Vitrano at Erin Hills.

But there have been a lot of chicken minis going around the NBA lately. Just over the last five days we’ve seen four players top 50 points: Giannis last night, Donovan Mitchell’s 71 and Klay Thompson’s 54 on Monday, and Luka Doncic had 51 on New Year’s Eve.

If it feels like we’ve had a lot of these performances, you’re not wrong. We’ve already seen 14 50-point performances this season, which would be tied for the fifth most in a season in the three-point era (1979). But we’re not even halfway through the season.

The most 50-point games in a season was 23 from the 2019-2020 season – which is wild because of the pandemic and the bubble, no one played a full season.

Look, I know I’m young, but I’ve been an NBA fan my entire life. I can’t remember an era where there is this much parity in the league. From that record season, 12 players scored 50 or more in 23 games … this year there have already been 10 different players with the 14 games.

Where will the next outburst come from? IF you don’t like that, you don’t like NBA basketball.