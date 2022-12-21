December 23, 1972. The Pittsburgh Steelers trailed the Dallas Cowboys with 22 seconds left in their playoff game. On fourth down, Steelers Quarterback, Terry Bradshaw threw a pass that bounced off the hands of Raiders safety, Jack Tatum. The ball travelled backwards seven yards before Franco Harris plucked it out of the air and ran to the end zone for the game-winning score.

In 1972, the NFL was in the early stages of transition. The 1972 season marked the third year after the AFL-NFL merger. The league was growing faster than it’s national fanbase.

One play changed everything.

NFL Films made a documentay on it. It was prominently featured in the opening sequence of football Sundays. It was THE highlight used over and over again by the NFL as a symbol of the unpredictable nature of the sport. The populiariuty of the league grew by leaps and bounds The Steelers becamse the team of the decade winning four Super Bowls.

When you think if iconic plays in the storied history of the professional football, how many plays do you think of before you get to the Immaculate Reception?

Bart Starr’s quarterback sneak in the Ice Bowl is classic. How about “The Catch”? A signature moment in the brilliant career of Joe Montana who beat the Dallas Cowboys with a brilliant touchdown toss to Dwight Clark.

While each play is iconic, the Immaculate Reception is the most significant single play in NFL history.

