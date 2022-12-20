Was Monday Night Football a perfect display of Packers football? No, not in the slightest. Quite frankly, everything was working in the Packers’ favor leading into this game. A backup quarterback on the other sideline, no major skill players available to him, and a future Hall of Fame defensive lineman out to injury.

Furthermore, the Packers were the fresher team coming off of their bye week. Be honest, you were a little worried when the first Green Bay drive was rolling until it stalled at first and goal from the five. Maybe you were even more worried on the odd interception with Aaron Rodgers overthrowing Allen Lazard by 15 yards which led to three points for LA.

But the point is, they won. Was it inspiring? Not really, but the Packers now have to play up to their competition the rest of the way. The Dolphins are currently the last team “in” in the AFC, the Vikings are … the Vikings, and will the Lions still be the hottest team in the NFL for the final game of the year? Drama coming up for the final three games of the regular season.