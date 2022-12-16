On paper, it was the game of the night in the NBA.

The final box score tells a different story. The Bucks 141-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Thursday night was one of the most lopsided losses in the Mike Budenholzer era.

The Bucks were outscored by fifteen points in the first quarter, fourteen in the second quarter and seventeen in the third.

What does it all mean? Nothing. Nothing at all.

If the Bucks were a young, ascending team looking to make a playoff splash, the result of Thursday night’s game would merit a negative reaction. Maybe the young Bucks aren’t ready to hang with the best teams in the NBA.

But the Bucks are a veteran team with championship aspirations. If they were to begin an NBA Finals series against the Grizzlies today, the Bucks would be favored to win.

Every once in a while, a great NBA team throws up a clunker of a game that isn’t even worth reviewing. No need to watch the film on this one.

The Bucks stunk Thursday night, and it doesn’t matter.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.