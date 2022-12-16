Today starts the PNC Championship which is a competitive “hit and giggle” if you will for professional golfers to pair with family in a tournament setting. There are a lot of father-sons, daughter-father pairings, but one always dominates the headlines: Tiger and Charlie Woods.

The greatest golfer to ever walk the earth and his son, of course there are going to be overreactions to the potential of another Tiger. But let me remind you, golf fans (ahem, Vince), he’s 13 years old! THIRTEEN!

Let’s let the kid be a kid! There are a lot of remarkable 13 year olds that don’t have famous parents, but this one will never be able to escape the spotlight. I admire Tiger’s effort to keep Charlie’s exposure under control while he’s still young, but now Charlie’s swing is going viral and every shot he hits televised on Golf Channel.

But to the sickos who are analyzing every frame of his swing, Charlie’s hand size, driving distance, gear choices … please tap the breaks. Tiger can barely walk these days, so golf fans are looking for something to latch onto, but let’s let the goat’s kid grow up before we act like an exhibition in December is The Masters.