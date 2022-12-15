If only it was still called Miller Park … well at least officially. Owen Miller has been acquired by the Brewers from the Guardians and it brings a local product home. Born in Mequon and an Ozaukee HS grad in Fredonia, Miller is a pure athlete.

He plays all over the diamond, having made at least one start at every infield position, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. At Illinois State, Miller started every single game during his time on campus. That’s 162 total games and starts with the Redbirds.

But let’s go even further back, at Ozaukee Miller was a three-sport athlete, football and basketball as well. In fact, when he graduated he was Ozaukee’s all-time leading scorer. Then onto the Padres as a 3rd round pick.

The beauty of the trade too, is his little brother Noah was a first round pick by the Twins in 2021. Bringing the potential for a brotherly border battle down the road. What a recent run of Wisconsin preps making the big leagues just in baseball: Gavin Lux, Jared Kelenic, Daulton Varsho, and others – the Badger State becoming a prominent baseball state.