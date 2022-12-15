With four games to play, the Green Bay Packers have a record of 5-8. So do the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

All three teams are one game back of the Detroit Lions, and two games back of the Seattle Seahawks. Then you’ve got the Giants, Commanders, Cowboys, Buccaneers, 49ers, Vikings and Eagles.

With four games to play, the Packers could run the table, but they’ll need a lot more help than than to get into the post-season.

For example: The Seahawks – tonight – they need to lose. If you’re a Packers fan, you are all about the 49ers winning.

The Seahawks need to lose a couple more time for the Packers to eclipse them in the standings. That again is if the Packers are able to run the table.

As for the tiebreaker with the Panthers and Falcons…well…it gets complicated. Carolina has the tiebreaker over Atlanta based upon win percentage in division games. The Packers have the tiebreaker over both teams based upon strength of victory.

See what I mean? It gets complicated.

When you’re 13-3, there are no complications. The only question is if you’ll have home field advantage on your way to the Super Bowl.

Well, the Packers are a long ways from having any home playoff games. In fact, if they are to make the post-season, their only way to the Super Bowl will be on the road.

At 5-8, the Packers could run the table, but they’ll need significant help.

