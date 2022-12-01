Did you hear that everybody? Aaron Rodgers is open to having discussions about his playing status once the Packers have been officially eliminated from the playoffs.

If the net result of those discussions is Rodgers starting for a team eliminated from the post-season, the Packers will have failed.

The rest of the season should belong to Jordan Love.

The Packers have ample data on Love from OTA’s, training camp and the pre-season. They have very little data on Love in a regular season setting playing behind front-line players.

It’s imperative that data be collected before the off-season.

The absolute worst-case scenario for the Packers is forgoing Love’s fifth year option, letting him get away, and watching him perform at a pro bowl for another team…and for what?

To protect the feelings of a quarterback who will likely retire in the next 24 months?

The Packers need to play the long-game, and that involves starting Jordan Love when the team is eliminated from playoff contention.

