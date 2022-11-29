There’s something about an underdog.
Something captivating. Something special.
The United States men’s soccer team is an underdog at the World Cup. Just qualifying for the global event felt like a victory of sorts. After three matches, the United States heading to the round of sixteen as one of ten teams without a loss.
They outplayed Wales, powerhouse England and Iran. Period.
Who are these guys? They are one of the youngest rosters in the Cup. The 26-man team features three teenagers. Their chemistry is developing on the fly.
The United States men’s team – a punchline in recent years – is one of sixteen teams left standing. Already you’re making plans to watch the U.S. take on the Netherlands Saturday morning at 8:00 am.
The names of the players you didn’t know when the event started are seeping into your subconscious.
Underdogs are often times overlooked. An underdog with confidence is dangerous.