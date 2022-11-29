There’s something about an underdog.

Something captivating. Something special.

The United States men’s soccer team is an underdog at the World Cup. Just qualifying for the global event felt like a victory of sorts. After three matches, the United States heading to the round of sixteen as one of ten teams without a loss.

They outplayed Wales, powerhouse England and Iran. Period.

Who are these guys? They are one of the youngest rosters in the Cup. The 26-man team features three teenagers. Their chemistry is developing on the fly.

The United States men’s team – a punchline in recent years – is one of sixteen teams left standing. Already you’re making plans to watch the U.S. take on the Netherlands Saturday morning at 8:00 am.

The names of the players you didn’t know when the event started are seeping into your subconscious.

Underdogs are often times overlooked. An underdog with confidence is dangerous.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.