Dot connecting.

In the world of sports, we all do it. Any time a player or coach is in the market for a new job, we gravitate toward those with Wisconsin ties.

If you’re a loyal dot connecter, you’re probably frustrated the University of Wisconsin chose Luke Fickell over state-product Jim Leonard. A former walk-on, All-American, Defensive Coordinator and Interim Head Coach, Leonhard was a qualified sentimental favorite among Wisconsinites.

But strip away your bias and you’ll realize the gap between Fickell and Leonhard is the width of the Grand Canyon.

Fickell’s head coaching record is 63-25…53-10 over his last four seasons. Fickell not only resurrected the Cincinnati Bearcats program, he guided the team to a berth in last year’s college football playoff. He’s a three-time AAC Coach of the Year and the consensus National Coach of the Year in 2021.

Leonhard was 4-3 as the Badgers Interim Head Coach.

Jim Leonhard did an admirable job taking over for Chryst and saving what appeared to be a lost season. But “bowl eligible” isn’t good enough in Madison, and Athletic Director, Chris McIntosh knows it.

The Badgers have yet to sniff the college football playoff.

Their new Head Coach has.

