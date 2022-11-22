You don’t need to be an expert in soccer -err, football, to appreciate the beauty and nuance in the game on its biggest stage.

Scoring is always at a premium, you can sense tension building on scoring chances and corner kicks. You’re may be screaming “THAT’S A YELLOW” even though you haven’t played since elementary school when there weren’t goalies.

You don’t need to know everything about the international build-up of how and why teams are on the pitch. Today’s upset by Saudi Arabia over Argentina is a moment that most of America will be waking up to.

To put it in American terms, this was a 16 seed beating a 1 seed. The result doesn’t eliminate Argentina and Leo Messi, but makes for great drama in the rest of their group stage matches.

Who’s to say USA can’t pull the upset on England – the Three Lions played in the World Cup Final in 2018 – the same tournament USA wasn’t even qualified for. Remember the rallying cry “I believe that we will win.”