Mathematically, the Packers have not been eliminated from playoff contention, but it’s hard to draw an optimistic picture of a team that has lost five straight games and is sinking closer to owning a top-five draft pick.

The Packers next three games will be played against teams with a current combined record of 19-5. The Packers will not be favored against the Cowboys, Titans or undefeated Eagles.

Three weeks from today, I believe the Packers will be 3-9. If that’s the case, Jordan Love should start the final five games of the regular season.

I don’t care about Aaron’s legacy; this is about the Packers finding out what they have in a quarterback they traded up in the first round to select in the 2020 NFL draft.

Love is currently in year three of a four-year rookie contract. Assuming he’s with the team at this time next season, the Packers will have to make a decision on Love’s fifth year option. A decision they will make official at some point in between the start of free agency and the 2023 NFL draft.

There is no substitute for meaningful regular season reps – just ask Bears quarterback Justin Fields who is suddenly one of the most improved and electrifying players at the position.

Today, I don’t believe the Packers have all the information they need on Love. The only way to gather that information is to have him play…something he should do if the Packers drop their next three games.

