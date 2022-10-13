How many games did the Packers win during the pre-season?

Do you remember the Brewers spring training record?

If I told you the Bucks were 1-4 last pre-season, would you believe me?

The Bucks completed a winless pre-season with a loss to the Nets. I’d share with you the final score, but it doesn’t matter.

The pre-season doesn’t matter.

Does an 0-5 pre-season alter your outlook on the season? Are the Bucks suddenly in trouble because they lost two games at home, two games in a foreign country and one in Chicago?

The answer to both questions should be “no”.

Regardless of how they played, or how they approached the exhibition schedule, the Bucks remain one of five teams with a legitimate shot at winning the eastern conference. A recent survey of NBA General Managers highlights the Bucks as the odds-on favorite to win it all this season.

The Bucks won it all two seasons ago. Their pre-season record: 0-3.

