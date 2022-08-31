There is nothing final about the Packers 53-man roster. In fact, it’s just a starting point.

Often times we get hung up over player-A being kept instead of player-B. The reality is it just doesn’t matter.

Less than 24 hours after the initial 53-man roster was established, the Packers released one player and signed another. The player who was released could wind up back in Green Bay as a member of the practice squad.

About that practice squad: The rules are different.

Just a few years ago, practice squads were limited to just 10 players. In 2020, the number increased to 12. Ultimately, the league and NFLPA agreed to increase the total to 16.

In addition, what used to be a collection for the inexperienced, is no longer. Up to 6 players with unlimited experience are eligible.

Packers training camp started with roughly 90 players. Today, nearly 70 remain connected to the team.

Roster decisions are tough, and there is risk when releasing a player who might have value, but the Packers – at least this year – judged properly.

