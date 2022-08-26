The next time the Green Bay Packers take the field, it will be week-1 of the regular season.

What will the Packers offense look like without Davante Adams?

Will the Packers commit to a change in philosophy to boost a special teams unit that has been among the worst in the NFL since Matt LaFleur arrived?

Will the Packers defense live up to the training camp hype?

Three weeks from the start of the regular season and there are more questions than answers.

Will the offensive line be at full strength?

Do the Packers have enough at tight end?

Who will emerge as the number-1 receiving threat?

In choosing to sit Aaron Rodgers and most front-line players, Matt LaFleur only knows what he’s seen in training camp.

Two joint practices with the Saints are all LaFleur has as a measuring stick for his top talent.

It’s not just in Green Bay. With each passing year, fewer and fewer marquee players see the field during the pre-season. It all leads to a wildly unpredictable week-1.

Last season, the Packers started the season with a 38-3 loss to the Saints. Following that game, the Packers rattled off seven straight wins to seize control of the NFC North.

Teams aren’t treating the pre-season like a joke, they are simply bracing for the long-haul.

