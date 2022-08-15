The Brewers are back home after dropping two of three to the division-leading St Louis Cardinals.
How frustrated were you when Taylor Rogers entered a tie game in the 8th inning Sunday and allowed two home runs? A solo shot by Dylan Carlson and a three-run shot by Albert Pujols.
From 2-2 to 6-2. Just like that.
“Shouldda kept Hader,” you might have said out loud talking to nobody in particular.
As Pujols was trotting around the bases after his 689th career long-ball, I couldn’t help but think how the Brewers offense leaves Brewers pitching with no margin for error.
The Brewers offense scored just seven runs in the three-game series. Against the Cardinals starters, the Brewers scored three runs in 23-innings.
Brewers starter Corbin Burnes allowed one earned run over seven innings in game-two of and earned a no decision.
I have no doubt the Hader trade stunned the players in the Brewers clubhouse, but the lack of a consistent bat in an intermittent offense continues to haunt this team.
It felt like every time a tight game reached the late innings, the Cardinals had Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Albert Pujols due up.
On offense, the Cardinals have what the Brewers don’t.