For 67 years Vin Scully effortlessly guided fans through baseball games. For 67 years Scully was the voice of the Dodgers and so much more.

Scully was an artist whose mastery of the profession soothed, comforted and informed. He knew when to speak, and perhaps more important, when not to.

Scully’s call of Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run to beat the Oakland A’s in game-one of the 1988 World Series features five seconds of audio and over a minute of silence.

It was perfect.

It’s rare that a broadcaster becomes the face of an organization. Scully is indeed that for a storied Dodgers franchise featuring Jackie Robinson, Don Drysdale and Clayton Kershaw.

How revered is Vin Scully? The visiting television booth at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, is named after Scully who signed off for the final time in 2016.

Vin Scully was more than the voice of the Dodgers; he was their moral sense and the voice of Southern California.

